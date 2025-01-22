Balatro has sold five million units

HQ

Last year we saw some amazing indies make their debut but to say that 2024 was anything but the year of Balatro is probably false. LocalThunk's poker roguelike made its arrival and simply captured the attention of millions of fans, and now, less than a year since its debut, it has been revealed that the game has become a five million seller.

The indie sensation that has already won many awards has now topped a sales figure most games could only dream of. As a point of comparison to just how successful Balatro is, it was also very recently affirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 is now a five million seller as well, and that game, from a much more recognisable franchise, launched around four months before Balatro did.

Speaking about this mega milestone, a short message was shared over X:

"The last few weeks have been pretty wild.

"To everyone who picked up Balatro after seeing it at @thegameawards, we hope you're having an amazing time with it!

"If this is your first time picking up an indie title, try to make it a habit!

"There's some amazing stuff out there!"

Are you one of the five million Balatro owners or do you happen to have a few copies of the game at this point?