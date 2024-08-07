Balatro has sold 2 million units

HQ

LocalThunk has decided to make August the month of Balatro as the indie developer has not just revealed the outstanding news that the poker roguelike has topped two million sales but that the game will be supported with a big gameplay update in 2025 too.

As this update is still a while away, we're simply told that it will "bring new ideas and strategies" to all platforms and that it will be entirely free to access.

This update is also just one of three big announcements that LocalThunk has planned for Balatro in August and September, as two more announcements will arrive and will "share major news update for the game's incredible community."