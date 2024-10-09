Balatro has been played for more than 11,000 years

HQ

The roguelite hit of the year, Balatro, came largely out of nowhere. However, once it sank its teeth into our vulnerable necks, it proceeded to suck away our time like some sort of chrono-vampire. Now, the creator of the game, LocalThunk, has unveiled just how much time we've spent in Balatro.

According to the developer, across all platforms, Balatro has been played for 11,000 years. Just doing some quick maths there, if we average out a year as 365.25 days (thanks, leap years), with 24 hours each, we can see the game has been played for a whopping 96,426,000 hours. That's nearly one-hundred million hours, which is a terrifying and impressive amount of time lost to the card game.

We're sure to only see this statistic climb now that a mobile version of the game is out, but it could very well be the end of productivity as we know it.