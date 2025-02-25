Balatro has been added to Game Pass starting today

HQ

On Monday evening, it was time for the indie-focused Microsoft event ID@Xbox Showcase where there was plenty of news about exciting things to come. One of the surprises that awaited was an addition to Game Pass (in addition to those announced last week) being one of last year's absolute best games.

As you've obviously already figured out from the headline, we're talking about Balatro. It was released as an indie project 2024 but managed to sell five million copies in less than a year and appeared on countless Game of the Year lists.

As if to make everything better, it's being released alongside Friends of Jimbo (Update 4), featuring a ton of new cards from franchises like Assassin's Creed, Civilization and Fallout, to name a few. Check out the trailer below to have a look.

Believe us when we say that it's about time you give Balatro a try, if you haven't done so already. You can thank us later...