Balatro: Friends of Jimbo brings The Witcher, Dave the Diver, Among Us, and more to the poker roguelike today

HQ

One of the recent trends that we've seen from indie developers is them teaming up for a variety of collaborations. Among Us has seen a whole list of brilliant crossovers as of late, and now it looks like it's paying this back a tad by teaming up with LocalThunk.

Yep, that's right Balatro is being expanded with a free update that sees The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Among Us, and Dave the Diver coming to the poker roguelike to open access to branded and styled decks, that for example, see Kings, Queens, and Jacks changed to resemble Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Jaskier/Dandelion.

The update is known as Friends of Jimbo, and surprisingly, it's available today entirely for free. So, be sure to update the game and check all of this out and also catch the trailer below to see what it's bringing to the table.