Balatro developer weighs in on PEGI +18 rating for his game

The developer behind Balatro, LocalThunk, has expressed frustration after the game was rated +18 by the PEGI system due to its use of poker mechanics. LocalThunk took to social media, joking that the rating might be lowered to +3 if the game added microtransactions or loot boxes like EA Sports FC 25. The game's +18 rating stems from the idea that it "teaches skills" used in poker, potentially leading to real-life gambling knowledge.

The developer highlighted what they see as a contradiction in the system, pointing out that EA Sports FC 25, which includes microtransactions and random card packs, is rated for children aged 3 and up. While Balatro doesn't involve gambling or promote real money betting, the rating system has deemed it inappropriate for younger audiences due to its poker content. LocalThunk argues that games with actual gambling mechanics should face more appropriate ratings.

What do you think—should PEGI revise its rating system to better reflect games with real-world gambling elements?