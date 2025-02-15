Balatro creator still tries to live responsibly, even after mega success

HQ

Balatro was one of the biggest hits of 2024, taking home plenty of awards and raking in millions of sales. From PC to mobile, the game has been a hit on whatever platform it finds itself on, and yet despite all the success, the game's creator LocalThunk is doing his best to remain humble.

In an interview with Bloomberg, LocalThunk reiterates he's trying to remain as anonymous as possible, and hasn't changed his lifestyle much besides quitting his day job thanks to the success of the game.

"It's been a lot of stress, but very fulfilling, being able to work on something that I love all day, every day, as long as I want," he said. "We'd been living below our means anyway when I had that IT job, so our lifestyle hasn't changed all that much. I travel a little more so I can visit friends. I'm just trying to be responsible right now with anything. I still have a job to do."

LocalThunk isn't just planning to sit around in his house all day, and is working hard on the next patch for Balatro, which is set to launch this year. "I'm not going to get into exactly what's going to be in it, because that also means I can't pivot if something new doesn't work," he said, remaining secretive about the patch. "I think it's healthier for the game that I keep my cards close to my chest, then give you the best version of whatever this new content update is."