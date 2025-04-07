Balatro creator Localthunk goes after YouTube following takedowns of content from the game

HQ

First PEGI, now YouTube. Balatro once again finds itself at the heart of an anti-gambling push, despite the game not containing any loot boxes or microtransactions. YouTube has tightened up its content on gambling and casinos as of the end of March 2025, restricting these videos to users over the age of 18.

However, Balatro content has been lumped in with these videos, meaning YouTubers who make Balatro videos are now seeing hundreds of videos age-restricted within days. Localthunk, the developer and creator of Balatro, had the following to say on Bluesky:

"Apparently Balatro videos are being rated 18+ on YouTube now for gambling. Good thing we are protecting children from knowing what a 4 of a kind is and letting them watch CS case opening videos instead."

Back when Balatro was labelled as an 18+ title by PEGI, it is difficult to see why some games can get away with showcasing gambling, while others like Balatro that feature very little to no gambling with real money end up getting the ban hammer. One rule for some, another for others it seems.