Balatro creator: "I have a ton of games that have never been shown to the public"

HQ

The developer behind the indie hit Balatro, LocalThunk, has shared that he has created many games that have never been released to the public. In a Reddit post, LocalThunk explained that his approach to game development is focused on enjoying the creative process rather than aiming to create a perfect masterpiece. He compared game-making to painting, where the joy comes from the act of creating itself. LocalThunk noted that indie developers should embrace the iterative nature of development and avoid disappointment by expecting instant success.

Could these unreleased games ever see the light of day?