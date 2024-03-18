English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Balatro

Balatro cracks 1 million sold copies

The indie hit continues to thrive.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Balatro managed to surpass half a million sold copies in early March, achieving the feat just a couple of weeks after the game launched. Well, less than a month from launch and the indie hit from developer LocalThunk has now hit another really impressive milestone.

The poker roguelike game has now sold more than one million copies. As confirmed on X, the developer even alluded to a few ideas and plans that it has in the works.

This could be coming in the form of the mobile version or some of the new additional features that are planned for the current game, as were recently confirmed in a Reddit AMA with the devs.

Balatro

Related texts

0
BalatroScore

Balatro
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

LocalThunk's poker roguelike may just have stole the title of February best indie game.



Loading next content