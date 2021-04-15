Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Balan Wonderworld

Balan Wonderworld's disastrous demo has now been pulled

It caused concerns about the game in February, ahead of its launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Curious gamers will no longer be able to sample Balan Wonderworld's demo version, as it has now been pulled from all storefronts. The demo's impending removal was announced by the official Balan Wonderworld Twitter account yesterday, which noted that costumes unlocked from the demo will still be distributed to players in the future.

The demo version of Balan Wonderworld first surfaced this February and enabled players the chance to play through the first handful of levels. It's here where concerns about the game were raised, as many complained about its stiff animations and multiple jump commands. These fears later became a reality when the game released a month later in a very shoddy and unpolished state.

With the demo now gone, the only way to experience Balan Wonderworld's magic will to make a purchase. Will you be one of the ones taking the plunge?

Balan Wonderworld

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy