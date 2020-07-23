Cookies

news
Balan Wonderworld

Balan Wonderworld confirmed for Xbox Series X next year

Square Enix is bringing a world of wonders to Xbox One and Xbox Series X next year, in 2021.

One of the games announced during Geoff Keighley's pre-show ahead of Xbox Games Showcase was a major surprise. It seems like the old, classic Sonic the Hedgehog duo Yuji Naka and Naoto Oshima has a major project together and are doing a new platforming adventure.

The protagonists are called Emma & Leo who will go on an adventure in the Balan Theatres. The game seems like a mix of Mario, Mega Man and Nights - and really looks good. Take a look for yourself below. It is confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but we assume it will be released for other formats as well.

Balan Wonderworld

