Bake without stress with Kenwood's Go Stand Mixer

We've explored a whole bunch of smart cooking tools and gadgets as part of our ongoing Quick Look video series, and today we're expanding that even further. In the newest episode, we've got our hands on the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer, which is a device that intends to make baking and cooking all the easier and less stressful through the simplistic and revolutionary design of the gadget.

It's built to be able to bake in small and tight places while having easy to understand and use controls, on top of having a durable design as well. Essentially, it could become a baking and kitchen necessity but to see if that will be the case, you will have to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts.