Bagnaia wins in Thailand and keeps the excitement alive for the MotoGP World Championship

The MotoGP World Championship will maintain the excitement until the end, and with two GPs to go, two pilots have options to win the competition this year: Jorge Martín and Francesco Bagnaia.

Last Sunday, in Thailand, Francesco Bagnaia finished first almost three seconds ahead of Jorge Martín in a tense and turbulent race (eleven racers crashed due to wet conditions), narrowing the distance between the two in the rankings. Pedro Acosta completed the podium in third place.

Jorge Martín (Prima Pramac Racing) was ahead of Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) by 20 points before the Thailand GP. That distance has shortened to 17 points, thanks to Pecco's victory. Now it is clear these two are the only candidates to the championship, and MotoGP has started promoting the "Rematch": #VamosJorge or #ForzaPecco.

Meanwhile, Marc Márquez, could have won the race and still held some remote options to compete for the title has painfully given up his chances after a crash, after having set an all-time lap record two days earlier. The eight times world champion ended twelfth and still maintained his third place in the rankings, but only ten points ahead of Enea Bastianini.

Next weekend in Malaysia, Jorge Martín could become champion for the first time in MotoGP, six years after becoming champion in Moto 3, but Bagnaia has the chance to turn the tide around. The final race of the year will be in Valencia, November 17.