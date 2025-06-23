Bagnaia throws in the towel after fourth place at Italy GP: "I cannot do what I want on the bike"

HQ

Francesco Bagnaia has given up all his chances for the MotoGP title. The Italian held on to the Italy GP as his final chance to produce a comeback against the Márquez brothers, hoping that his home Grand Prix, where he won three years in a row between 2022 and 2024, would allow him to climb some positions. However, despite his strong start, he dropped places and ended up out of the podium, behind Fabio Di Giannantonio from Ducati.

The winner in Mugello was Marc Márquez followed by Álex Márquez. The difference in points between Marc (270 points) and Bagnaia (160 points) is now over one hundred, with Marc's younger brother being the only other title contender with 230 points. Bagnaia blames it on the bike: "I cannot do what I want on the bike. I need to follow what the bike has to do, and when I try to do what I want, I crash, or almost".

"Like this, it's impossible to think about winning the championship. If we are not changing something on the bike and the bike remains the same, I think that it's difficult to think about the championship", Bagnaia said to the press after the race (via Motorsport). Both Marc and Francesco are teammates at Ducati Team, so it's convenient that Ducati doesn't have to deal with a situation similar to McLaren in F1...

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, 28-year-old, won MotoGP in 2022 and 2023, but lost in 2024 to Jorge Martín, who is fighting a battle of his own, recovering from severe injuries and in the brink of a legal battle with Aprilia.