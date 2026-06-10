Bag yourself a new fear in the ocean thanks to Whalefall

For many of us, the open ocean and the depths below are scary enough. The sense of the unknown, the dark, the fact that you can't breathe down there. It all adds up, and now we've got a new thing to be scared of each time we plunge into a body of water, no matter the odds of it actually happening.

As Whalefall's new tagline tells us: "The odds of being swallowed alive by a whale are not zero." That means our main character proves to be one of the unluckiest people alive, as they find themselves swallowed by a sperm whale in the movie, with a limited amount of time to escape.

The film stars Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams, as the latter goes in search of the former's remains, leading to him being swallowed by the whale. The trailer doesn't show what happens after that, but it already looks like a nightmare for the claustrophobic among us. Check it out for yourself below, and keep an eye out for Whalefall's premiere this October.