BAFTA-winning Herobeat Studios unveil Rewilders: The Lost Spring

Herobeat Studios, the BAFTA-winning developer behind Endling: Extinction is Forever, has revealed its new title Rewilders: The Lost Spring.

Rewilders is an action roguelite with an open world, creature collecting, and metroidvania-like progression. It features you fighting against the enemies of nature, discovering vast and diverse biomes and restoring them to their former glory.

In Rewilders, you'll also be tracking down your lost siblings, which seem to be at the hearts of these corrupted biomes. Check out the trailer below for a look at the game, which is available to wishlist now on Steam.