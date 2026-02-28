BAFTA-winner Tourette's drama I Swear will be coming to Netflix in March

There have been a lot of headlines as of late about Tourette's drama flick I Swear, mostly due to the outbursts of John Davidson (an individual with the syndrome who was the inspiration of the award-winning film) at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. It seems like many are unfamiliar with the effects of the syndrome and what it can cause those afflicted to do without being able to control themselves, hence why the movie is more relevant than ever.

To this end, I Swear will soon be making its streaming debut, as the drama film will be coming to Netflix as soon as March 10. When this day arrives, you'll be able to see Robert Aramayo in the role of Davidson, a role where he won a BAFTA Best Leading Actor trophy, beating out the likes of Timothee Chalamet and more heavyweights.

For those unfamiliar about the plot of I Swear, you can see the synopsis for the movie below.

"Based on the true story, I Swear is a moving, uplifting account of the life of John Davidson, a Tourette syndrome campaigner who grew up with the condition in 1980s Scotland, at a time when it was little known and misunderstood. Featuring outstanding performances from Robert Aramayo, Peter Mullan, Shirley Henderson and Maxine Peake, I Swear is a frank, funny and touching story about the transformative power of friendship and community."