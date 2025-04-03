BAFTA poll names a surprising title as the most influential game of all-time

What is the most influential video game of all-time? That's a highly opinionated and subjective question, one that BAFTA has looked to answer by conducting a massive poll ahead of the BAFTA Games Awards on April 8.

The public poll asked fans to vote on what they deem the most influential video game of all-time. As you would expect, several iconic projects made the cut, including The Sims, Minecraft, Super Mario Bros., and Doom, but the "most influential" of the bunch went to a fantastic but rather surprising game.

Yu Suzuki's creation Shenmue has topped the list and been dubbed the most influential game ever. Again, this is a public poll, meaning fans of all kinds have come together and regarded the Sega classic as the cream of the crop.

Speaking about being judged in this way, Suzuki said: "I am deeply honoured and grateful that Shenmue has been selected as the "Most Influential Video Game of All Time." At its inception, we set out to explore the question, "How real can a game become?", aiming to portray a world and story unprecedented in scale and detail. This distinction serves as a powerful reminder that the challenge we embraced continues to resonate with and inspire so many people even today. It is truly the greatest of encouragement.

"Above all, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the fans around the world who have continued to love and support Shenmue. Your passion and encouragement have guided this journey every step of the way. And the story is not over yet, there is more to come! Thank you very much!"

As per the rest of the games that made up the list, as we're nearing the 21st BAFTA Games Awards, the top 21 games have all been shared. Generally, it's a strong and fitting bunch, even if there is no doubt some recency bias involved with Kingdom Come: Deliverance II being as highly ranked as it is on a "most influential game of all-time" list.



Shemue

Doom

Super Mario Bros.

Half-Life

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Minecraft

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Super Mario 64

Half-Life 2

The Sims

Tetris

Tomb Raider

Pong

Metal Gear Solid

World of Warcraft

Baldur's Gate III

Final Fantasy VII

Dark Souls

Grand Theft Auto III

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Grand Theft Auto



Are there any games you think are missing or shouldn't be on the list?