BAFTA Games Awards set to honour charity SpecialEffect at this year's show

The BAFTA Games Awards will be held in mid-April, meaning many of the games industry's best and brightest will be flocking to London in the hope of winning an award and being recognised for their effort during the last year. While we're expecting Baldur's Gate III to probably sweep many of the categories as it has done in many other awards shows, one award that Larian's game won't be getting is the BAFTA Special Award.

For this year's show that award will be handed to the wonderful folk who operate and run the charity SpecialEffect. This organisation helps those with disabilities to be able to enjoy video games and creative self-expression, and over the years since its founding, SpecialEffect has helped countless people in need be able to experience the brilliance of video games by supporting them financially, providing one-to-one assessments, and aiding in the creation of specialised technology.

To mark the years of SpecialEffect helping those in need, BAFTA will be presenting the BAFTA Special Award to the charity's founder and CEO Dr Mick Donegan MBE during the ceremony. Speaking about being selected for this prestigious award, Donegan stated:

"I started SpecialEffect not only to help individuals to play video games but also to collaborate with the games industry to make their games more accessible 'at source'. Since then, we have been privileged to be invited to share our ideas with more and more developers all over the world. Now, 17 years since SpecialEffect began, it's an absolute honour for SpecialEffect's work to be recognised by BAFTA."

The BAFTA Games Awards will be held on Thursday, April 11, and you can see who will be presenting the show right here.