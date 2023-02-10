BAFTA Games Awards nominees set to be announced in March

HQ

Celebrating the best releases in the industry from 2022, the 19th BAFTA Games Awards is set to announce its nominees soon.

Promising a "familiar host and expert panellists", the nominations will take place on BAFTAs Twitch channel on March 2, 2023 at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET. The event will have live commentary throughout.

The categories to be announced include the coveted Best Game, Best British Game, Best Debut Game, and Best Narrative.

Be sure to catch the nomination ceremony right here.

