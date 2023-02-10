Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

BAFTA Games Awards nominees set to be announced in March

Here's when and where to tune in.

Celebrating the best releases in the industry from 2022, the 19th BAFTA Games Awards is set to announce its nominees soon.

Promising a "familiar host and expert panellists", the nominations will take place on BAFTAs Twitch channel on March 2, 2023 at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET. The event will have live commentary throughout.

The categories to be announced include the coveted Best Game, Best British Game, Best Debut Game, and Best Narrative.

Be sure to catch the nomination ceremony right here.

Who are you hoping to see nominated? Let us know below.

