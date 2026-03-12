LIVE
      BAFTA Games Awards 2026: All the categories and nominations

      Unsurprisingly, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the pack comfortably with 12 total nominations, beating out Dispatch with nine to its name.

      It's almost time for what's often regarded as the last major event in the annual games awards season, as the BAFTA Games Awards is set to occur in London on Friday, April 17. With just over a month to go until the big day, when many of the top names in the industry come together to celebrate each other's achievements, now the full list of categories and nominations has been revealed for this year's event.

      Animation:


      • Battlefield 6

      • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      • Dispatch

      • Ghost of Yotei

      • Hades II

      • Hollow Knight: Silksong

      Artistic Achievement:


      • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      • Dispatch

      • Ghost of Yotei

      • Hollow Knight: Silksong

      • South of Midnight

      Audio Achievement:


      • Arc Raiders

      • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      • Dispatch

      • Ghost of Yotei

      • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

      Best Game:


      • Arc Raiders

      • Blue Prince

      • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Dispatch

      • Ghost of Yotei

      • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

      British Game:


      • Atomfall

      • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

      • Mafia: The Old Country

      • Monument Valley 3

      • PowerWash Simulator 2

      • Two Point Museum

      Debut Game:


      • Blue Prince

      • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Consume Me

      • Despelote

      • Dispatch

      • The Midnight Walk

      Evolving Game:


      • Fallout 76

      • Helldivers II

      • Hitman: World of Assassination

      • No Man's Sky

      • Vampire Survivors

      • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

      Family:


      • Donkey Kong Banaza

      • Is This Seat Taken?

      • Lego Party

      • Mario Kart World

      • PowerWash Simulator 2

      • Two Point Museum

      Game Beyond Entertainment:


      • The Alters

      • And Roger

      • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

      • Consume Me

      • Despelote

      • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

      Game Design:


      • Ball X Pit

      • Blue Prince

      • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Ghost of Yotei

      • Hades II

      • Split Fiction

      Multiplayer:


      • Arc Raiders

      • Dune: Awakening

      • Elden Ring: Nightreign

      • Lego Party

      • Peak

      • Split Fiction

      Music:


      • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      • Dispatch

      • Ghost of Yotei

      • Hollow Knight: Silksong

      • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

      Narrative:


      • The Alters

      • Blue Prince

      • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

      • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

      New Intellectual Property:


      • The Alters

      • Arc Raiders

      • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Dispatch

      • South of Midnight

      • Split Fiction

      Performer in a Leading Role:


      • Aaron Paul - Dispatch

      • Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yotei

      • Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Tom McKay - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

      • Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

      Performer in a Supporting Role:


      • Alix Wilton Regan - Lies of P: Overture

      • Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Jane Perry - Dead Take

      • Jeffrey Wright - Dispatch

      • Kirsty Rider - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

      • Troy Baker - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      Technical Achievement:


      • Arc Raiders

      • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

      • Doom: The Dark Ages

      • Ghost of Yotei

      • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

      • Split Fiction



