BAFTA Games Awards 2026: All the categories and nominations

It's almost time for what's often regarded as the last major event in the annual games awards season, as the BAFTA Games Awards is set to occur in London on Friday, April 17. With just over a month to go until the big day, when many of the top names in the industry come together to celebrate each other's achievements, now the full list of categories and nominations has been revealed for this year's event.

Animation:



Battlefield 6



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Dispatch



Ghost of Yotei



Hades II



Hollow Knight: Silksong



Artistic Achievement:



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Dispatch



Ghost of Yotei



Hollow Knight: Silksong



South of Midnight



Audio Achievement:



Arc Raiders



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Dispatch



Ghost of Yotei



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Best Game:



Arc Raiders



Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Dispatch



Ghost of Yotei



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



British Game:



Atomfall



Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector



Mafia: The Old Country



Monument Valley 3



PowerWash Simulator 2



Two Point Museum



Debut Game:



Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Consume Me



Despelote



Dispatch



The Midnight Walk



Evolving Game:



Fallout 76



Helldivers II



Hitman: World of Assassination



No Man's Sky



Vampire Survivors



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II



Family:



Donkey Kong Banaza



Is This Seat Taken?



Lego Party



Mario Kart World



PowerWash Simulator 2



Two Point Museum



Game Beyond Entertainment:



The Alters



And Roger



Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector



Consume Me



Despelote



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl



Game Design:



Ball X Pit



Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Ghost of Yotei



Hades II



Split Fiction



Multiplayer:



Arc Raiders



Dune: Awakening



Elden Ring: Nightreign



Lego Party



Peak



Split Fiction



Music:



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Dispatch



Ghost of Yotei



Hollow Knight: Silksong



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Narrative:



The Alters



Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



New Intellectual Property:



The Alters



Arc Raiders



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Dispatch



South of Midnight



Split Fiction



Performer in a Leading Role:



Aaron Paul - Dispatch



Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yotei



Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Tom McKay - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Performer in a Supporting Role:



Alix Wilton Regan - Lies of P: Overture



Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Jane Perry - Dead Take



Jeffrey Wright - Dispatch



Kirsty Rider - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Troy Baker - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Technical Achievement: