BAFTA Film Awards 2024: All the Categories and Nominees

The awards ceremony will be taking place in mid-February.

It's awards season for the film and TV space, and over the past few weeks we've seen all manner of new shows and movies, actors, directors, and other members of the entertainment space celebrated for their efforts over the past 12 months. While the Oscars are coming up, so are the BAFTAs, and now that latter organisation has revealed the categories and nominees for this year's event.

With the BAFTAs set to take place on February 18, 2024 (and broadcast on BBC One for those in the UK), we've collated all the information about who is up for an award this year.

Best Film:



  • Anatomy of a Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion

  • The Holdovers - Mark Johnson

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese and Bradley Thomas

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas

  • Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe and Emma Stone

Outstanding British Film:



  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

  • How to Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon and Konstantinos Kontovrakis

  • Napoleon - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

  • The Old Oak - Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty

  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

  • Rye Lane - Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

  • Saltburn - Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

  • Scrapper - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

  • Wonka - Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer:



  • Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans and Alex Fry

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President - Christopher Sharp

  • Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Conner and Medb Riordan

  • How to Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker

  • Is There Anybody Out There - Ella Glendining

Film Not in the English Language:



  • 20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov and Raney Aronson Rath

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion

  • Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon

  • Society of the Snow - J.A. Bayona and Belen Atienza

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Documentary:



  • 20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov and Raney Aronson Rath

  • American Symphony - Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino and Joedan Okun

  • Beyond Utopia - Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum

  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King and Annetta Marion

  • Wham! - Chris Smith

Animated Film:



  • The Boy and the Heron - Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart and Steve Pegram

  • Elemental - Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg

Director:



  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay:



  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

  • Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

  • The Holdovers - David Hemingson

  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

  • Past Lives - Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay:



  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

  • American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • Poor Things - Tony McNamara

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Leading Actress:



  • Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple

  • Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan in Maestro

  • Vivian Oparah in Rye Lane

  • Margot Robbie in Barbie

  • Emma Stone in Poor Things

Leading Actor:



  • Bradley Cooper in Maestro

  • Colman Domingo in Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

  • Barry Keoghan in Saltburn

  • Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

  • Tee Yoo in Past Lives

Supporting Actress:



  • Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

  • Claire Foy in All of Us Strangers

  • Sandra Hüller in The Zone of Interest

  • Rosamund Pike in Saltburn

  • Da'vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Supporting Actor:



  • Robert DeNiro in Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

  • Jacob Elordi in Saltburn

  • Ryan Gosling in Barbie

  • Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers

  • Dominix Sessa in The Holdovers

Original Score:



  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

  • Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

  • Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

  • Saltburn - Anthony Willis

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton

Casting:



  • All of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Cynthia Arra

  • The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker

  • How to Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes

Cinematography:



  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

  • Maestro - Matthew Libatique

  • Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema

  • Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

  • The Zone of Interest - Łukasz Żal

Editing:



  • Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

  • Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

  • Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

  • The Zone of Interest - Paul Watts

Production Design:



  • Barbie - Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

  • Oppenheimer - Ruth de Jong and Claire Kaufman

  • Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek

  • The Zone of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś and Katarzyna Sikora

Costume Design:



  • Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

  • Napoleon - Dave Crossman and Janty Yates

  • Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

  • Poor Things - Holly Waddington

Makeup & Hair:



  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou and Thomas Nellen

  • Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro and Lore McCoy-Bell

  • Napoleon - Jana Carbonu, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber and Julia Vernon

  • Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer and Ahou Mofid

  • Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Sound:



  • Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, and Bernard Weiser

  • Maestro - Richard King, Steve Marrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder and Dean Zupancic

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro and Mark Taylor

  • Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell and Gary A. Rizzo

  • The Zone of Interest - Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

Special Visual Effects:



  • The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley and Jay Cooper

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot and Guy Williams

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Alex Wuttke

  • Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley and Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

  • Poor Things - Simon Hughes

British Short Animation:



  • Crab Day - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek and Aleksandra Sykulak

  • Visible Mending - Samantha Moore and Tilley Bancroft

  • Wild Summon - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed and Jay Wooley

British Short Film:



  • Festival of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon and George Telfer

  • Gorka - Joe Weiland and Alex Jefferson

  • Jellyfish and Lobster - Yasmin Afifi and Elizabeth Rufai

  • Such a Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton and Kate Phibbs

  • Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati and Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE Rising Star Award



  • Phoebe Dynevor

  • Ayo Edebiri

  • Jacob Elordi

  • Mia Mckenna-Bruce

  • Sophie Wilde



