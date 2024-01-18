BAFTA Film Awards 2024: All the Categories and Nominees

It's awards season for the film and TV space, and over the past few weeks we've seen all manner of new shows and movies, actors, directors, and other members of the entertainment space celebrated for their efforts over the past 12 months. While the Oscars are coming up, so are the BAFTAs, and now that latter organisation has revealed the categories and nominees for this year's event.
With the BAFTAs set to take place on
February 18, 2024 (and broadcast on BBC One for those in the UK), we've collated all the information about who is up for an award this year. Best Film:
Anatomy of a Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion
The Holdovers - Mark Johnson
Killers of the Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese and Bradley Thomas
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas
Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe and Emma Stone
Outstanding British Film:
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
How to Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon and Konstantinos Kontovrakis
Napoleon - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa
The Old Oak - Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara
Rye Lane - Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
Saltburn - Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie
Scrapper - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
Wonka - Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer:
Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans and Alex Fry
Bobi Wine: The People's President - Christopher Sharp
Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Conner and Medb Riordan
How to Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker
Is There Anybody Out There - Ella Glendining
Film Not in the English Language:
20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov and Raney Aronson Rath
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion
Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon
Society of the Snow - J.A. Bayona and Belen Atienza
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Documentary:
20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov and Raney Aronson Rath
American Symphony - Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino and Joedan Okun
Beyond Utopia - Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King and Annetta Marion
Wham! - Chris Smith
Animated Film:
The Boy and the Heron - Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart and Steve Pegram
Elemental - Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg
Director:
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay:
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers - David Hemingson
Maestro - Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
Past Lives - Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay:
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Leading Actress:
Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan in Maestro
Vivian Oparah in Rye Lane
Margot Robbie in Barbie
Emma Stone in Poor Things
Leading Actor:
Bradley Cooper in Maestro
Colman Domingo in Rustin
Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan in Saltburn
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Tee Yoo in Past Lives
Supporting Actress:
Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple
Claire Foy in All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller in The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike in Saltburn
Da'vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers
Supporting Actor:
Robert DeNiro in Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi in Saltburn
Ryan Gosling in Barbie
Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers
Dominix Sessa in The Holdovers
Original Score:
Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn - Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
Casting:
All of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy of a Fall - Cynthia Arra
The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker
How to Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin
Killers of the Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes
Cinematography:
Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro - Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest - Łukasz Żal
Editing:
Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame
Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone of Interest - Paul Watts
Production Design:
Barbie - Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
Oppenheimer - Ruth de Jong and Claire Kaufman
Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek
The Zone of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś and Katarzyna Sikora
Costume Design:
Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
Napoleon - Dave Crossman and Janty Yates
Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things - Holly Waddington
Makeup & Hair:
Killers of the Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou and Thomas Nellen
Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro and Lore McCoy-Bell
Napoleon - Jana Carbonu, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber and Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer and Ahou Mofid
Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Sound:
Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, and Bernard Weiser
Maestro - Richard King, Steve Marrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder and Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro and Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell and Gary A. Rizzo
The Zone of Interest - Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers
Special Visual Effects:
The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley and Jay Cooper
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot and Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Alex Wuttke
Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley and Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
Poor Things - Simon Hughes
British Short Animation:
Crab Day - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek and Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending - Samantha Moore and Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed and Jay Wooley
British Short Film:
Festival of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon and George Telfer
Gorka - Joe Weiland and Alex Jefferson
Jellyfish and Lobster - Yasmin Afifi and Elizabeth Rufai
Such a Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton and Kate Phibbs
Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati and Yiannis Manolopoulos
EE Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde