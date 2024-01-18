BAFTA Film Awards 2024: All the Categories and Nominees

HQ

It's awards season for the film and TV space, and over the past few weeks we've seen all manner of new shows and movies, actors, directors, and other members of the entertainment space celebrated for their efforts over the past 12 months. While the Oscars are coming up, so are the BAFTAs, and now that latter organisation has revealed the categories and nominees for this year's event.

With the BAFTAs set to take place on February 18, 2024 (and broadcast on BBC One for those in the UK), we've collated all the information about who is up for an award this year.

Best Film:



Anatomy of a Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion



The Holdovers - Mark Johnson



Killers of the Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese and Bradley Thomas



Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas



Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe and Emma Stone



Outstanding British Film:



All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh



How to Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon and Konstantinos Kontovrakis



Napoleon - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa



The Old Oak - Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty



Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara



Rye Lane - Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia



Saltburn - Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie



Scrapper - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough



Wonka - Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby



The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer



Outstanding Debut by a British Writer:



Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans and Alex Fry



Bobi Wine: The People's President - Christopher Sharp



Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Conner and Medb Riordan



How to Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker



Is There Anybody Out There - Ella Glendining



Film Not in the English Language:



20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov and Raney Aronson Rath



Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion



Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon



Society of the Snow - J.A. Bayona and Belen Atienza



The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer



Documentary:



20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov and Raney Aronson Rath



American Symphony - Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino and Joedan Okun



Beyond Utopia - Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum



Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King and Annetta Marion



Wham! - Chris Smith



Animated Film:



The Boy and the Heron - Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki



Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart and Steve Pegram



Elemental - Peter Sohn and Denise Ream



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg



Director:



All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh



Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet



The Holdovers - Alexander Payne



Maestro - Bradley Cooper



Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan



The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer



Original Screenplay:



Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari



Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach



The Holdovers - David Hemingson



Maestro - Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer



Past Lives - Celine Song



Adapted Screenplay:



All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh



American Fiction - Cord Jefferson



Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan



Poor Things - Tony McNamara



The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer



Leading Actress:



Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple



Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall



Carey Mulligan in Maestro



Vivian Oparah in Rye Lane



Margot Robbie in Barbie



Emma Stone in Poor Things



Leading Actor:



Bradley Cooper in Maestro



Colman Domingo in Rustin



Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers



Barry Keoghan in Saltburn



Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer



Tee Yoo in Past Lives



Supporting Actress:



Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer



Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple



Claire Foy in All of Us Strangers



Sandra Hüller in The Zone of Interest



Rosamund Pike in Saltburn



Da'vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers



Supporting Actor:



Robert DeNiro in Killers of the Flower Moon



Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer



Jacob Elordi in Saltburn



Ryan Gosling in Barbie



Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers



Dominix Sessa in The Holdovers



Original Score:



Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson



Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson



Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix



Saltburn - Anthony Willis



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton



Casting:



All of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford



Anatomy of a Fall - Cynthia Arra



The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker



How to Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin



Killers of the Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes



Cinematography:



Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto



Maestro - Matthew Libatique



Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema



Poor Things - Robbie Ryan



The Zone of Interest - Łukasz Żal



Editing:



Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal



Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker



Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame



Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis



The Zone of Interest - Paul Watts



Production Design:



Barbie - Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer



Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis



Oppenheimer - Ruth de Jong and Claire Kaufman



Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek



The Zone of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś and Katarzyna Sikora



Costume Design:



Barbie - Jacqueline Durran



Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West



Napoleon - Dave Crossman and Janty Yates



Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick



Poor Things - Holly Waddington



Makeup & Hair:



Killers of the Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou and Thomas Nellen



Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro and Lore McCoy-Bell



Napoleon - Jana Carbonu, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber and Julia Vernon



Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer and Ahou Mofid



Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston



Sound:



Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, and Bernard Weiser



Maestro - Richard King, Steve Marrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder and Dean Zupancic



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro and Mark Taylor



Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell and Gary A. Rizzo



The Zone of Interest - Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers



Special Visual Effects:



The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley and Jay Cooper



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot and Guy Williams



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Alex Wuttke



Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley and Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet



Poor Things - Simon Hughes



British Short Animation:



Crab Day - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek and Aleksandra Sykulak



Visible Mending - Samantha Moore and Tilley Bancroft



Wild Summon - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed and Jay Wooley



British Short Film:



Festival of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon and George Telfer



Gorka - Joe Weiland and Alex Jefferson



Jellyfish and Lobster - Yasmin Afifi and Elizabeth Rufai



Such a Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton and Kate Phibbs



Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati and Yiannis Manolopoulos



EE Rising Star Award