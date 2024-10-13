Badge art for Star Wars Celebration Japan revealed

HQ

Star Wars Celebration Japan is still a while away, as it takes place between the 18th and 20th of April 2025. However, to get fans hyped for the event and get tickets selling, some beautiful new art has been displayed from artist Takumi.

The badge art features traditional Japanese depictions of our favourite characters. From Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader to more recent introductions like the Mandalorian, Grogu, and Ahsoka Tano, there are plenty of cool designs to look at.





Each of the designs features a character at night, with the Moon at a different distance behind them. Darth Vader has the Moon so close it looks like it may crash into him, while in Luke's piece, it's way off in the distance. There's sure to be some theory or another about what this means, but it all succeeds on the cool factor.