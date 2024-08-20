English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters returns to Apple TV+ in November

The drama series' second season has a premiere date locked in.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Following a well-received first season, the Irish ladies of Bad Sisters will be returning to Apple TV+ before the end of the year. The streamer has revealed that the drama will be back in November, for a second season that will no doubt look to run and conclude around the New Year.

While we're waiting for a trailer and full plot details, a first look image has been shared, as has the firm release date, which will be November 13, 2024.

Will you be checking out Bad Sisters' return?

Bad Sisters

Related texts



Loading next content