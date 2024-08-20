Bad Sisters returns to Apple TV+ in November

Following a well-received first season, the Irish ladies of Bad Sisters will be returning to Apple TV+ before the end of the year. The streamer has revealed that the drama will be back in November, for a second season that will no doubt look to run and conclude around the New Year.

While we're waiting for a trailer and full plot details, a first look image has been shared, as has the firm release date, which will be November 13, 2024.

Will you be checking out Bad Sisters' return?