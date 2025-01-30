Bad news for singles hoping for a special Valentine's Day: Date Everything! has been delayed to summer

HQ

One of the strangest simulators we've ever seen, but with enough charisma to keep us genuinely interested, Date Everything! has been delayed for a few months, until June 2025.

The title was due to be released on Valentine's Day, 14 February, but that will no longer be the case. Although the core development is complete, the team has run out of time for the testing period, and regrets not being able to meet their original target date.

Date Everything! is a dating simulator that allows you to establish a romantic relationship with almost any object in your home, from the car in the garage to the microwave in the kitchen, which transform into sexy anthropomorphic figures with distinct personalities.

For love, we'll wait for summer. What about you?