Bad Monkey: Season 1

I've said it before and I will say it again, Apple TV+, for its few vices in how it handles and produces movies, is pretty much unmatched in the streaming space when it comes to television. Whether it's because Apple is less concerned about pumping out an endless supply of content and more focussed on delivering genuine quality or instead because they throw so much money at their projects that they always have a baseline that is at worst mediocre, the actual reason is irrelevant. Whenever Apple unveils a new television series coming to its streamer, you can pretty much find comfort in the fact that it will entertain. So, does Bad Monkey finally buck that trend?

Unsurprisingly it doesn't. This is another fantastic television series, one that excels and reminds you why Vince Vaughn was a comedic powerhouse for so many years. It's thrilling, has enough mystery to keep you guessing, enough witty humour to make you laugh aloud, and compelling enough performances that you do become attached and connected to the varied cast.

HQ

For those unaware, Bad Monkey is a light-hearted criminal drama. It revolves around the character of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a disgraced ex-detective turned food inspector living in the Florida Keys who after finding a severed arm, begins to unpack a twisted case that soon turns out to have layers upon layers and stretch across the Caribbean. He does so with the help of Natalie Martinez' Rosa Campesino and Ronald Peet's Neville Stafford, and along the way meets all manner of kooky characters such as Jodie Turner-Smith's eccentric Dragon Queen, Michelle Monaghan's uncontrollable Bonnie Witt, and Meredith Hagner's remorseless Eve Stripling. If you're wondering where the bad monkey comes into the equation, Neville has a friendly (and far-from-bad) pet capuchin called Driggs - who just so happens to be the very same lovely primate that played Dexter in Night at the Museum.

As I mentioned a moment ago, the plot, narrative and dialogue is all excellent. The story is well-paced and constantly feeds you with further hints and developments to ensure that it never becomes boring. Granted, this is partly helped by the fact that the comedic and witty tone sees the show trade the typical dark and suspenseful nature of crime dramas for something a bit more upbeat, even if there is still lots of murder and killings. This also works because the lead man in this series is a veteran of deadpan and witty comedy.

This is an ad:

The Vaughn that we all flocked to cinemas to see in action in movies like Wedding Crashers, Couples Retreat, The Break-Up, and so forth, is back and better than he has been in a long time. He plays the character of Yancy to a tee, using his own strengths to embody and bring to life this fictional creation and ultimately delivering a smart-mouthed, frustratingly persistent, caring, rule-breaking ex-law enforcer. At no point does Vaughn seem out of his depth here, in fact it's seemingly one of the most comfortable roles he has played in a long while and further emphasis that he, and comedy as a whole, needs to have a greater place in film and TV today.

Apple TV+

The rest of the cast all handle and play their roles with class too, especially the antagonists that are convincing and relentlessly twisted. As the plot unravels and the episodes roll on, the villains just become easier and easier to despise, thanks to the performances bringing them to life. I do think that sometimes Bad Monkey overstretches itself with too many overarching plot arcs, with Monaghan's Bonnie being a great example, but it's also clear that there are grander plans for this series and this is no doubt a leading factor into having a larger cast.

The cinematography, set design, location choice, editing, all the usual elements that we look to Apple TV+ productions and expect quality all also hit their marks too, making for a series that isn't just gripping, entertaining, and effortlessly enjoyable, but also one that's striking and further makes the Florida Keys look like a Caribbean haven (if you can overlook the murder that is...).

This is an ad:

So, overall Bad Monkey is yet another brilliant offering from Apple TV+. It has all the makings of an entertaining television series, strong performances, a coherent yet mysterious plot, light and hilarious humour, and a great setting. Hopefully this will be the catalyst to kickstart the Vaughnaissance.