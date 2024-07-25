Bad Monkey is Road House for health inspectors

First of all, if you've never watched an Apple TV+ series or movie, cancel your Netflix subscription and instead spend your pennies on a subscription for this instead, as the quality of these original projects are pretty much all vastly superior to what Netflix cranks out.

Anyway on a different note, the streamer will soon be expanding with another drama series that sees Vince Vaughn in the lead role and starring as a former detective turned health inspector who gets wrapped up with a crazy murder case all during his regular work in the Florida Keys. Essentially, think of it as Road House, except without the martial arts action or muscle bound maniacs.

Known as Bad Monkey, the series will be debuting on Apple TV+ on August 14, and you can see the trailer for it below as well as its official synopsis.

"Based on Carl Hiaasen's New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, "Bad Monkey" tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he'll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey."