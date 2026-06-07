Bad Magpie adds a little splash of indie colour to the Xbox Games Showcase

Among all the killing and the shooting, a little British indie title called Bad Magpie just warmed our hearts during the ongoing Xbox Games Showcase.

The game, developed by Milktooth, seems like a cosy, colourful adventure in which you control the titular bird to, by solving puzzles, make your way through a natural environment with some fantasy elements added to it. It looks cute, it looks hand-crafted, but there seems to be some creepy or eerie twist to it, as you can see by the first trailer below.

Bad Magpie will release on Xbox consoles and PC in 2027.