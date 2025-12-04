Bad Bunny was Spotify's most-listened to artist in 2025

HQ

The annual Spotify Wrapped has arrived and revealed user listening habits for the last calendar year. As usual, when this feature arrives, Spotify accompanies it with data taken from all users, meaning we now know who has been the most-listened to artist of 2025.

Every year, at least in recent memory, this award has been fought for between Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, and for 2025 the victor is once again the former. Yep, Bad Bunny was the most-listened to artist on Spotify in 2025, with him overcoming Swift in second (she was first in the US), The Weeknd in third, Drake in fourth, and Billie Eilish in fifth. This is Bad Bunny's fourth title in this vein, as he also took home the award in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Looking at individual music tracks, the most-streamed song of the year went to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Die With a Smile with over 1.7 billion streams behind it. Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather clocked in at second and Bruno Mars and Rose's APT came in third.

Bad Bunny also lifted the top album award, with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS on the throne and ahead of the soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters of all things in second. Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft came in third, SZA's SOS Deluxe: LANA came in fourth, and Sabrina Carpenter's Short and Sweet landed in fifth.

This is an ad:

How do your Spotify listening habits match up to these global trends?