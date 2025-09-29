Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl halftime show

HQ

We just got the news. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has been announced as the headline performer for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara. "What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a press release. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown." Then he added: "This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Go and tell your grandmother that we will be the Super Bowl halftime show." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so though the following link. Go!