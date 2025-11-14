Bad Bunny sweeps the Latin Grammy Awards

HQ

Bad Bunny continues to make headlines as his music sweeps across the world. Most recently, the Puerto Rican star took home five awards at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas this Thursday (via Variety), including the album of the year award for his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Bad Bunny continues to soar in his stardom. After wrapping up a residency in Puerto Rico, he's set up to kick off a world tour which will notably not have any US dates. This is because Bad Bunny was concerned some fans may get targeted by immigration raids.

With 74 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Bad Bunny is becoming a star that's hard to ignore. Despite this, some will still try, including US President Donald Trump, who claimed he'd never heard of Bad Bunny when it was announced the Puerto Rican native would be headlining the Super Bowl half-time show next year.

GlobeTrotPix/Shutterstock.com

