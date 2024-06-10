Bad Boys: Ride or Die dominates the box office

HQ

And here we thought the box office was dead. No, it turns out you just need a typical cop action comedy to bring audiences flooding back. That's no shot at Bad Boys: Ride or Die, by the way, as the movie has done incredibly well for itself.

The follow-up to Bad Boys for Life, the fourth instalment in the Bad Boys franchise shows Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are easy draws. Over the weekend, the film earned $56 million in the US and $48 million internationally for a grand total of $104 million.

Apparently, the production budget for the film was around $100 million, so it shouldn't be long before this movie could be in the green. Elsewhere, we can see The Garfield Movie at second place this weekend, with IF and The Watchers coming in third and fourth respectively, while Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is still managing to draw audiences at number 5.