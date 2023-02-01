Bad Boys 4 is on its way

You could easily confuse Bad Boys for Life as the fourth instalment in the action series, but despite having a bit of wordplay in its title, it is actually the third film in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's film franchise. But why are we bringing this up you ask? Well that's because Bad Boys 4 has just been greenlit.

Confirmed by Smith and Lawrence on Twitter in a video where the two play around and joke about the naming convention of the films, we're told that the fourth is officially on its way and coming at some point in the future.

No plot details have been mentioned as of yet, and likewise aside from seeing the two leading stars back, we're not told of any further casting news. Similarly, as for when the film will actually arrive that has yet to be revealed either.