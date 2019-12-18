Backwards compatibility "day one" priority for Xbox Series X

During The Game Awards last week Microsoft unveiled the name and the look of their next console, the Xbox Series X, and now Xbox chief Phil Spencer has detailed how backwards compatibility will work in an interview with GameSpot.

"We wanted to make sure we had that, day one, we could deliver on the compatibility promise, and so I've been playing quite a few [360] games on my [Series X] and Xbox One games on the [Series X] and that's just to ensure that we can be there day one," he said.

"We have thousands of games that run on Xbox One today," Xbox partner director of program management Jason Ronald adds. "We want those games to be able to come forward with you but we also want your services to come with you. We want your gaming legacy to come with you, whether that's your Gamerscore, whether that's your friends list, all your Achievements, your game saves, all of that should come forward so there are no barriers for you as you think about moving forward."

"[It takes a lot of work] even for Xbox One games, because one of the biggest challenges is console games are usually hyper-optimised to the unique hardware capabilities of the device, and this is a new generation of hardware," Ronald continues. "It is a new chip architecture. At the same time, we did design the silicon with [backwards] compatibility in mind, so we did make certain decisions to try to lessen that work, but I don't want to trivialise how much work the team's actually doing because there is a tremendous amount of work."

As reported by GamesRadar, this will also include original Xbox games and Xbox 360 titles, just as the case was with the Xbox One.

Is backwards compatibility important for you?

