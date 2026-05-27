Backrooms director believes his story is just one of many, doesn't want to overload people with lore

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Here's something that ties Backrooms and A Minecraft Movie together: neither film is trying to be the definitive story for its IP. Director Kane Parsons, who may soon become the youngest director to have a film open at #1 at the US box office in its opening weekend, doesn't want people to think his Backrooms story is the only one around.

"Mine's just a Backrooms story, certainly not the official one. There's no official one," Parsons told IndieWire. He acknowledged that The Backrooms were created by multiple artists and storytellers as well as himself, and that they wouldn't have existed in the way they do today without the work of others.

While Parsons may be leaving the door open for other Backrooms stories down the line, he's not interested in trying to overload people with lore. "I don't like drowning people in lore and mythology. I think it's an irresponsible creative choice," he said.

Parsons explained that there's a lot of media out there that keeps beginners away by seeming like it has too much lore to parse through. "You just get this weird bloat where it becomes very alien to people who aren't approaching, who aren't avid fans of this thing and are approaching it for the first time. They're suddenly coming into it, and it's made inherently for YouTube channel dissection," he explained. Parsons added that for this movie specifically, he didn't want to try and "jam five years of information into a single 90-minute window." Instead, he'd rather let Backrooms open the door for people, so they can pursue the lore further if they wish.