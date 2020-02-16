Cookies

Backbone is a raccoon-headlined noir adventure

EggNut is partnering up with Raw Fury to bring gamers a noir adventure featuring furry creatures.

Ever wanted a pixel art 2D noir adventure featuring a raccoon detective as its protagonist? We'd say that's a very specific wish on your part but Developer EggNut has the answer to your prayers. Backbone is a noir adventure game releasing on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One in 2021 in which the player will follow Howard Lotor, a rodent detective solving mysteries in a dystopian Vancouver.

The developer has a publishing partnership with publisher Raw Fury. For those wanting to check the game out prior to its release next year, a prologue demo is available on Steam right now.

Check the trailer out below.

