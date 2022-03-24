Back to the Future's Doc Brown is joining The Mandalorian cast

HQ

A new report detailing the call sheet for the third season of The Mandalorian, which is currently filming in California, has revealed that none other than Back to the Future's Doc Brown will be appearing in the Star Wars series.

The Hollywood Reporter has stated that Christopher Lloyd is part of the cast for the third season, and that while the finer details for the character Lloyd will be playing are being kept under tight wraps, the iconic actor will be making his debut In A Galaxy, Far, Far Away.

As for when we'll get to see the third season of The Mandalorian, no release date has been set for the project, but considering it is currently filming, it hopefully won't be too long until we get to see what Mando and Grogu are getting up to following the conclusion of The Book of Boba Fett.