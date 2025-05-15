Back to the Future writer on when we'll get a fourth film: "Never!"

HQ

Many have been clamouring for another chapter in the Back to the Future series despite the fact that this has never been realised in the 35 years since the third instalment made its debut in cinemas. Fans still hope, and screenwriter Bob Gale continues to kill that hope with very clear messaging that he will not create a script for a fourth film or a prequel.

In a recent interview with People, Gale once again commits to this stance noting that he will "never" create a fourth film or a prequel because the series/trilogy is "fine the way it is" and "perfect enough".

In full, Gale explains: "I mean, it's like they know in every interview people say, 'Oh Bob, when is there going to be a Back to the Future 4?' Never. 'When is there going to be a prequel?' Never. 'When is there going to be a spinoff?' Never. It's just fine the way it is. It's not perfect, but as Bob Zemeckis used to say, 'It's perfect enough.'"

Hope shattered once again. Well... unless you believe that the series is "fine as it is".