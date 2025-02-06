Back to the Future 4 is never happening, according to screenwriter

HQ

If you were holding out hope for a fourth Back to the Future movie, well unfortunately we have bad news. Bob Gale, screenwriter on all three Back to the Future movies, has confirmed that there are no plans for a return.

"People always say, 'When are you going to do Back to the Future 4, and we say, 'F*** you,'" Gale told Yahoo Entertainment. That seems to sum it up pretty clearly that we won't be getting anymore Back to the Future.

The third film premiered in 1990, and while it wasn't as impressive as the other two to fans and critics, all three films are held in high regard by a lot of movie lovers. With 35 years between now and the last film, though, perhaps it is time to pack it up, unless Hollywood fancies yet another reboot of a classic franchise.