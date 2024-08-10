Back to Pandora: Avatar: Fire and Ash announced at D23

The third chapter in James Cameron's sprawling space saga about Pandora and its blue inhabitants is fast approaching, with a release date set for Christmas 2025. So it's about time the film had an official title, which was announced at last night's big D23 event.

Avatar 3 will henceforth be called Avatar: Fire and Ash. Which also goes hand in hand with what Cameron himself mentioned earlier about fire being an important part of the story and something that will contrast with the rippling waters of The Shape of Water.

The film will be released on 19 December 2025.

Are you looking forward to Avatar: Fire and Ash?