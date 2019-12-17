Back button attachment announced for the Dualshock 4

Sony's PlayStation 4 and its variations have had a phenomenally successful run since the original console was released back in 2013, and the success hasn't seemed to have stopped following the announcement of the next-generation PlayStation console, the PlayStation 5, that's set to release late 2020.

However, PlayStation fans have been hoping to see a pro version of the Dualshock controller for quite some time, especially following the successful launch and lifetime of Microsoft's Xbox Elite Controller and its upgraded version, the Series 2. Now, about a year prior to the next-generation console release, Sony has revealed a solution for those wanting to program the button layout on their Dualshock 4's. The Dualshock 4 back button attachment comes with two back buttons and an OLED display, all of which plug into your existing controller and is set to release on February 14 of 2020 for €29.99. Check out the trailer and some images of the attachment below or read more about it here.

Are you interested in getting the back button attachment?