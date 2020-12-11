Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood will rise June 22, 2021

The co-op shooter comes from the team behind Left 4 Dead.

After being announced back in March 2019, things went a little quiet surrounding Back 4 Blood - a new coop shooter from the team behind Left 4 Dead. That all changed at The Game Awards tonight as fans were give plenty to sink their teeth into. First we saw a new trailer for the game which introduced us to several possible playable characters, then we shown the first footage of its gameplay, and then finally its release date was revealed.

Back 4 Blood will launch on June 22, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. Players can now register for the closed alpha here and start playing on December 17. You can check out the new trailer below:

Back 4 Blood

