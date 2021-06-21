Back 4 Blood will require an internet connection to play at launch

We've been hit with a pretty hefty amount of Back 4 Blood information over the past few weeks, following the title not only getting a dedicated show at E3 2021, but also appearing in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. But, the one thing that hasn't quite been made clear by the developer Turtle Rock Studios is that players will require an internet connection to be able to jump into the game at launch.

When asked about whether Back 4 Blood can be played offline with AI teammates by a Twitter user, Turtle Rock replied, "We're looking into ways we could support offline for the future but you will need an internet connection to play at launch."

No timeline has been given as to when the developer is looking to bring offline play to the game.

In terms of other Back 4 Blood news, fans can look to play the game on day one using their Xbox Game Pass subscription. Likewise, if you want to check out how the player vs. player aspect of the title works, be sure to check out the PvP announcement trailer below.