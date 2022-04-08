Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror launch trailer bares it all

HQ

It's time to return to the action packed, violent and zombie ridden world of Back 4 Blood next week as the first expansion called Tunnels of Terror launches on April 12. It includes new underground areas, more monsters, more weapons, new cards and most importantly - two new Cleaners.

All this and a whole lot more is getting a rapid introduction in the launch trailer that was just released. Here we get to meat the new Cleaners Sharice (a firefighter) and Heng (a restaurant owner and chef), showing of their respective new tricks. Pretty neat, huh?

We will play Tunnels of Terror and deliver a review shortly after the release next week.