Back 4 Blood trailer highlights the 8 different classes

One of the reasons why Left 4 Dead has that number in the middle, besides the pun, is that we can choose between four different characters in it, so it's not weird if you thought Back 4 Blood would settle with the same. That's not the case, however, as the number has been doubled in Turtle Rock's very promising spiritual successor.

Today's trailer doesn't just confirm that Back 4 Blood will have eight playable characters, but also details how each of them will have unique strengths and traits. These include more health, faster aiming down sight, increased movement speed, better healing, higher accuracy and more. They'll obviously also have unique personalities with different comments, so top that with the game's card system and the variety of zombies shown off towards the end of this latest trailer, and it's clear that Back 4 Blood will have a ton of replay value when it finally arrives in October.