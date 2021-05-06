Back 4 Blood trailer details improvements from Left 4 Dead

You're watching Advertisements

The delay in March means that we'll have to wait until October for Back 4 Blood to launch, and today's trailer makes an already difficult wait even harder.

Turtle Rock Studios has given us a new trailer from Back 4 Blood where we learn more about how the game will build upon Left 4 Dead's impressive replayability. This is done by improving the The Director system. Those of you who have followed the game since the unveiling know that one of the ways this is done is by implementing a card system that basically makes it rogue-lite by giving us different challenges and customisable benefits every round. We get to see how different cards can be used to suit our own playstyle, our team composition, the type of enemies we'll fight and more, so it really seems like every single round will be exciting and unique.