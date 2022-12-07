Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood: River of Blood has been released

And we have the brand new launch trailer to prove it.

If you've been longing to pulverise more zombies in Back 4 Blood, we have some good news today. The River of Blood expansion, the third in the series, has now been released and with it there are now "5 new chapters to make up Act 6 along with new Cleaner Tala, a friendly Tallboy named Jeff, new weapons, 12 exclusive weapon skins, 8 exclusive Cleaner skins, new cards, and a new Ridden foe". Also, if one person in the group has the expansion, all participants will be able to play it.

As if that wasn't enough, a free expansion has also been launched, called Trial of the Worm, where eager zombie slayers can continue the tale of the cultists and Tala's brother. Check out the launch trailer below.

Back 4 Blood

