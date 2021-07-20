English
Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood PC trailer promises Nvidia DLSS support

It'll also bring uncapped framerate and 4K graphics, and most importantly, ultrawide monitor support.

Warner Bros. and Turtle Rock Studios has released a new trailer for its Left 4 Dead spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood. The trailer, which focuses on the PC version of the game talks a little bit about what types of features the version will contain, and they should make the PC community quite happy.

The trailer promises not only 4K graphics, but an uncapped framerate, and on top of that, this version will support Nvidia DLSS to make the game look and play better than ever. On top of this, the game will include ultrawide and multi-monitor support, and will boast "multiple customisation options" for users to dive into. The trailer does once again mention that the game will be crossplay, so all platforms can look forward to that.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.

Back 4 Blood

