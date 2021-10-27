Back 4 Blood now has over 6 million players

HQ

We knew Back 4 Blood was a fun game that got generally good grades, and thought it would end up being a success, and assumed that it wouldn't exactly be hurt by the fact that it was released for Xbox Game Pass starting day 1 either.

Still, even with this being said, Turtle Rock Studios has now shared some pretty remarkable numbers on Twitter where they reveal that is has now over six million players two weeks after it was officially released. Judging by SteamDB, gamers seems come back to play more and we assume this one will continue to grow fast for quite some time.

We think this is well deserved. Check out our review where we explain why you should hunt zombies as well.